Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

