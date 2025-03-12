Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,097,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,858,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.