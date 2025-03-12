Arizona State Retirement System Invests $1.61 Million in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QXO by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in QXO during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in QXO in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in QXO in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QXO stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. QXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $290.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

