Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 150 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

