Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 285 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in FMC by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in FMC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 43.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 34,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

Get Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Stock Down 0.5 %

FMC opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.