Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 289 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4,401.2% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201,818 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at $28,700,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 177.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 451,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 289,229 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at $18,928,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,031,000 after buying an additional 191,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

