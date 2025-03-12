Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 302 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

