Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 373 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.7% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of VNO opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 909.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

