Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,903.10. The trade was a 10.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

