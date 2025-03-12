Arizona State Retirement System Sells 254 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Crocs by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 26,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,360,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

