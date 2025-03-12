Arizona State Retirement System Sells 374 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,253,000 after purchasing an additional 963,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,182,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,011,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 985,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,076,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 575,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

BECN opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

