Arizona State Retirement System Sells 76 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $251.17 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.19 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.48. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.