Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Down 52.7 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $570.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,572 shares of company stock valued at $695,030. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Arvinas by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Arvinas by 147.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.