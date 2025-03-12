Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,575 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,080,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,251.20. This represents a 82.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $113,436.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,446.86. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,248,478 shares of company stock valued at $40,003,844. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

