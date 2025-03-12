Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 51.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 42.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

