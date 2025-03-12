Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $478.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.81. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

