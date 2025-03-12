Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCO opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $115.91.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

