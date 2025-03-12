Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,238 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,938,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,538,000 after acquiring an additional 511,607 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,301.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

