Assetmark Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MDGL opened at $335.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.00 and a twelve month high of $377.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $461,789.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,033,127.10. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total transaction of $4,817,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,079 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

