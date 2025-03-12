Assetmark Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,644,532,000 after buying an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $254.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

