Assetmark Inc. Has $757,000 Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 267.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ubiquiti
In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.
Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE UI opened at $301.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $469.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.12.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
