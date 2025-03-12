Assetmark Inc. Has $921,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $3,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

