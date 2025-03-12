Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Immunocore worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,048,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,430,000 after buying an additional 668,382 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 26.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,954,000 after acquiring an additional 520,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 65.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 300,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 109,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 107,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.79. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.