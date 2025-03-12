Assetmark Inc. Purchases 6,877 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.48% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

