Assetmark Inc. Purchases 778 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $29,756,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 168.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $191.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 3.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,056.70. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. The trade was a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

