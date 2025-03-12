Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,808,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 63.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUOL opened at $274.91 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.89 and a 200-day moving average of $315.68.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,258 shares of company stock valued at $43,372,738. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

