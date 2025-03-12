Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,117,000 after buying an additional 326,181 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,732,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,388,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

NUE opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.16%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

