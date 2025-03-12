Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,585.65. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

