Assetmark Inc. Sells 8,131 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of D opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

