Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,333,000 after buying an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of -167.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.57.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total transaction of $2,053,206.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,654.72. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 211,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,006,827.16. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,501 shares of company stock worth $74,569,690. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

