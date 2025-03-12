Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,147 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in ESAB by 871.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 12,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of ESAB opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

