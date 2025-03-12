Atria Investments Inc Acquires 754 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.97 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.