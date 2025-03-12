Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,800,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 846,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,182,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. UBS Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.