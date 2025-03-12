Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 165.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $165.76 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.99 and a twelve month high of $233.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.96.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

