Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,016,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in VICI Properties by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,635,000 after acquiring an additional 385,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

