Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,176 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.36. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

