Atria Investments Inc Buys 441 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 118,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.90 and its 200-day moving average is $387.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

