Atria Investments Inc Buys 808 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 162.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,600 shares of company stock worth $32,050,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

