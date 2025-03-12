Atria Investments Inc Buys 850 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $91.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

