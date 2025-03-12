Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

