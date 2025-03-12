Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of IGEB opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $46.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

