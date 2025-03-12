Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

