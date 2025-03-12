Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

