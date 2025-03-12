Atria Investments Inc Has $1.12 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 408,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,535,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $18,893,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $504,109.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,464.96. The trade was a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $566,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,619,954.96. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,274. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $103.69.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

