Atria Investments Inc Has $1.27 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,723,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,295 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,703,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 51,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $28.17.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

