Atria Investments Inc Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.