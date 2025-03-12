Atria Investments Inc Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after buying an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,428,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EA opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

