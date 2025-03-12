Atria Investments Inc Has $1.40 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,781.28. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

