Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.17. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $243.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.60 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.90%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

