Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,024,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 102.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after buying an additional 672,644 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 54.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after buying an additional 393,696 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 996,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,547,000 after buying an additional 334,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.